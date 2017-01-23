Grammy-Nominated Jean-Michel Jarre Announces First North American Tour in 2017
Jean-Michel Jarre is an innovator, a pioneer, and thanks to the beautiful work Electronica 1: The Time Machine , he's Grammy-nominated. For 20 years, the Frenchman has helped to shape and define electronic music as a genre, and can you believe he's never toured North America? It's true, but not for long.
