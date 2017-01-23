Goudsmit redesigns its eddy current product line
Waalre, Netherlands-based Goudsmit Magnetic Systems BV says it has redesigned its line of eccentric eddy current separators to include technical improvements while also reducing the cost. The goal of the redesign effort was improved ease of use, durability and ROI , says the company.
