FUJIFILM announces powerful new addition to X Series cameras
FUJIFILM NZ today announces the launch of its latest premium compact digital camera, the FUJIFILM X100F , which is expected to be available in New Zealand from 23 February 2017. The new camera features Fujifilm's unique Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, which can be switched between optical viewfinder and electronic viewfinder .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC