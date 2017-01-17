French agrifood group Avril to invest in Lesieur
Avril Group , the French agrifood business, is investing more than EUR21m in modernising and developing the production facility and research centre of its Lesieur arm in Coudekerque, northern France, which is dedicated to table oils and condiments. Avril said the Lesieur site, which employs 246 people, will benefit from total investments of EUR21.4m spread over three years, including EUR2.4m for its refining plant, EUR17m for the edible oils packaging facility and EUR2m on its research, innovation and development centre.
