FREE: Tribute to Pauline Oliveros @ Albany Public Library

The life and legacy of the late electronic music pioneer Pauline Oliveros will be celebrated with a tribute concert at the Albany Public Library at 7pm on Wednesday . Greater Nippertown musicians will perform compositions inspired by Oliveros' teachings at this special concert co-sponsored by the Albany Sonic Arts Collective.

Chicago, IL

