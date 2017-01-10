FREE: Tribute to Pauline Oliveros @ Albany Public Library
The life and legacy of the late electronic music pioneer Pauline Oliveros will be celebrated with a tribute concert at the Albany Public Library at 7pm on Wednesday . Greater Nippertown musicians will perform compositions inspired by Oliveros' teachings at this special concert co-sponsored by the Albany Sonic Arts Collective.
