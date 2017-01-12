Fitch:Jinmao's Proposed Perpetual Notes Likely to Get 50% Equity Credit; No Rating Impact

HONG KONG, January 11 Fitch Ratings says China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited's proposed issue of hybrid capital securities is likely to receive 50% equity credit and the issuance will not affect the company's Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities because they do not have an effective maturity date given their perpetual nature, in line with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria.

