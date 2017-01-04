Fisher-Price built a stationary bike for your toddler
Fresh air? Sunlight? Who needs that mess when your kid can get all the exercise they need while exploring the Great Indoors? Here at CES, Fisher-Price debuted its Think & Learn Smart Cycle. If you think it looks like a tiny $150 SoulCycle bike with a tablet stand, you're right.
