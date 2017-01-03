FEATURE: New drop-in sessions for adult social care delivering positive outcomes
SOMERSET County Council is changing the way it delivers Adult Social Care to help the most vulnerable in the area. The Gazette went along to one of the Adult Social Care's new 'drop-in' sessions in Nether Stowey to find out more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC