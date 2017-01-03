Exclusive Underworld: Blood Wars 'Sound of Your Scream' Song Premiere
We recently reviewed composer Michael Wandmacher's score for the upcoming Screen Gems horror/fantasy sequel Underworld: Blood Wars and our response was mixed. Any criticisms we had were certainly not directed towards the artist and certainly, the soundtrack boasts some rich, emotional and evocative passages but, by and large, it suffers for being shackled to the film itself, unable to fully break free of the Underworld franchise expectations and aural requirements.
