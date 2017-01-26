Exclusive: Chaos as motorist drives the wrong way down Wirral's M53 in evening rush hour
SHOCKED motorists took evasive action to avoid a car being driven in the wrong direction on Wirral's motorway in the early evening rush-hour. Cars were forced to "veer left, right and centre" to get out of the way as the dozy driver appeared not to notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC