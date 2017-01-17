'EWTN Pro-Life Weekly' to Debut with January Special
New Show, In Partnership with Susan B. Anthony List, Helps Viewers Create a Culture of Life Contact: Michelle Johnson, 205-795-5769 IRONDALE, Ala., Jan. 17, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- EWTN Global Catholic Network, in partnership with the Susan B. Anthony List, will launch a new half-hour weekly program that will inform and educate viewers about current issues of importance in advancing a culture of life. "EWTN Pro-Life Weekly" will launch with a January special on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. ET with an encore on a Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
