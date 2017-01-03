Ewan McGregor to return to Edinburgh for Trainspotting 2 World Premiere
Ewan McGregor is to return to Edinburgh for the world premiere of the long-awaited Trainspotting sequel more than 20 years after the original film made him a star. The showing of T2 Trainspotting, which reunites McGregor with director Danny Boyle and original cast members Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner, will be held on Sunday January 22 at Cineworld, Fountain Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC