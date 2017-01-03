Ewan McGregor to return to Edinburgh for Trainspotting 2 World Premiere

Ewan McGregor is to return to Edinburgh for the world premiere of the long-awaited Trainspotting sequel more than 20 years after the original film made him a star. The showing of T2 Trainspotting, which reunites McGregor with director Danny Boyle and original cast members Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner, will be held on Sunday January 22 at Cineworld, Fountain Park.

