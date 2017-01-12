Erdogan spokesman slams U.S. military for backing Syrian Kurdish militia
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses district governors at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 10, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman lashed out at the U.S. military on Thursday after it re-tweeted a statement by a Kurdish-dominated alliance it backs in Syria saying it had no links to Kurdish militants fighting the Turkish state.
