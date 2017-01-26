Electronic Mesh Injected to Human Brains: Elon Musk Teases Plans for Neural Lace
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX announced on Wednesday that he might soon have an update about "neural lace." It is a never-before-seen concept that was brought up by Musk at Vox Media's Code Conference in June.
