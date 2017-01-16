Electronic Artist Schiller Releases H...

Electronic Artist Schiller Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Future' via OK!Good Records

After 4 years, the wait is finally over for Schiller fans with the release of his brand new album, 'Future,' made available today, Friday, December 16, 2016 via OK!Good Records. 'Future' is the ninth studio album from the multi-Gold and Platinum awarded electronic musician, producer, and composer Christopher von Deylen, who has collaborated with well-known artists such as Colbie Caillat, Sarah Brightman, Lang Lang, and more.

