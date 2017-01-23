Doha Bank won the Golden Peacock award for CSR
The 11th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility & Presentation of Golden Peacock Awards was organized by Institute of Directors under the theme "Embedding Corporate Social responsibility in Corporate Strategy for Responsible Growth" on 20th and 21st January 2017 at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, India. Doha Bank won the "Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Global Category" at this event.
