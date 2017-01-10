Disco Biscuits, Jean-Michel Jarre and...

Disco Biscuits, Jean-Michel Jarre and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Philadelphia-based jamtronica act the Disco Biscuits return to the area for four shows, including Bisco Inferno, with Shpongle, on Saturday, June 3, at Red Rocks, and three nights at the Ogden Theatre, from Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2. Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m., and Ogden tickets will be sold as multi-day packages with the Red Rocks show on the Disco Biscuits Fan Club site . French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre, who releases Oxygene 3 on March 24, headlines 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, May 24, as part of his first-ever North American tour.

