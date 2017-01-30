Dieter Meier Explains How His Quintessential '80s One-Hit-Wonder Launched An Investing Fortune

"Oh Yeah" - the '80s one-hit wonder by Yello that was immortalized in Ferris Bueller's Day Off - has proved to be profitable for Dieter Meier, one-half of the Swiss electronic band that perform the song. In addition to its use in Ferris Bueller , the track has been used in a number of television shows and commercials over the years, and Meier has amassed a considerable fortune from the track.

