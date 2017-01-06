Dave Davies Talks Smithsonian TV Seri...

Dave Davies Talks Smithsonian TV Series, New Album With His Son & Recent Demos With Brother Ray

Read more: Billboard

Rock stars and their toys are the subject of a new Smithsonian Channel series -- and the Kinks' Dave Davies is happy to be a part of it. Davies joins Graham Nash , Motown legend Martha Reeves , Moby and others in Rock 'N' Roll Inventions , a six-episode weekly series kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 16. The first episode, "This Damn Music," examines developments such as windup gramophones and 78rpm shellac records, vinyl singles, the jukebox, transistor radios, FM radio, cassette and videos, while subsequent chapters will take on everything from electric guitars and keyboards to studio technology and staging.

