Daft Punk to make live comeback at Gr...

Daft Punk to make live comeback at Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' hitmakers will take to the stage with their 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming' collaborator - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - at the prestigious ceremony, which is being hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 12. It will be the first time the electronic duo - comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - have performed since 2014, when they did 'Get Lucky' with Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers. The Recording Academy also confirmed on Tuesday that the following performers; Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... 21 hr The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC