Daft Punk to make live comeback at Grammys
The 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' hitmakers will take to the stage with their 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming' collaborator - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - at the prestigious ceremony, which is being hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 12. It will be the first time the electronic duo - comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - have performed since 2014, when they did 'Get Lucky' with Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers. The Recording Academy also confirmed on Tuesday that the following performers; Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|21 hr
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC