Cult classic director Kevin Smith comes to 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'
Kevin Smith's love of horror movies makes him a perfect fit for the "Zombies" universe, and the new Call of Duty DLC. Have you ever played Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and wondered why Mallrats and Clerks director Kevin Smith wasn't there with you, blasting away waves of zombies in his iconic hockey sweater? Apparently Infinite Ward was wondering that, as well, as the game's latest "Zombies" DLC, Sabotage , brings "Silent Bob" into the fight.
