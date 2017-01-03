Coachella 2017 is the theme of this week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU

On this week's edition of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we highlight artists from the just-announced lineup of Coachella 2017 , from Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead , to New Order, The xx, Kaytranada, Schoolboy Q, Father John Misty, Hinds, Guided by Voices, The Lemon Twigs , and more. BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs Wednesdays at noon and midnight on SiriusXMU and you can also listen OnDemand with the SiriusXM app.

