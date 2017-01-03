Coachella 2017 is the theme of this w...

Coachella 2017 is the theme of this week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

On this week's edition of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we highlight artists from the just-announced lineup of Coachella 2017 , from Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead , to New Order, The xx, Kaytranada, Schoolboy Q, Father John Misty, Hinds, Guided by Voices, The Lemon Twigs , and more. BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs Wednesdays at noon and midnight on SiriusXMU and you can also listen OnDemand with the SiriusXM app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC