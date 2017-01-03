Chromeo Frontman on Imitating George Michael's Style: 'I Had the Biggest Nonsexual Crush' on Him
When George Michael died, electro-funk duo Chromeo posted a simple tribute on Instagram : "Rest in peace, style god." Singer David Macklovitch has not only adopted Michael's mid-'80s looks as his own but also modeled Chromeo's latest music video, "Old 45s," after "Faith" -- "with the jukebox, and me shaking my ass," he says.
