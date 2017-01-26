Chemical in date-rape drug seized by ...

Chemical in date-rape drug seized by border guards in Manitoba

Canada Border Services Agency guards seized 16 firearms - including 12 handguns - and 11 prohibited weapons at the border in 2016. Manitoba border guards seized more than 15 litres of a chemical often referred to as liquid ecstasy that's an ingredient in a date-rape drug.

