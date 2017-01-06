Certain Information Statements for IS...

Certain Information Statements for ISOs and ESPPs Due by January 31, 2017

As reported in Part 1 of our 2016 End of Year Plan Sponsor "To Do" List, Section 6039 of the Code requires employers to provide a written information statement to each employee or former employee and file information returns with the IRS regarding: the transfer of stock pursuant to the exercise of an Incentive Stock Option ; and the first transfer by the employee or former employee of stock purchased at a discount under an Employee Stock Purchase Plan . For ISO exercises and ESPP transfers occurring in 2016, the Section 6039 employee information statement requirement is satisfied by providing Form 3921 and Form 3922 to employees no later than January 31, 2017 .

