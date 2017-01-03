Cars are getting smarter: Here's why ...

Cars are getting smarter: Here's why Volkswagen bought PayByPhone, a mobile payment company

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Nobody really quite knows for sure how we'll interact with cars in the future, but VW's acquisition give us a clue Like last year, this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will feature some of the world's top automakers touting their latest advancements in the so-called future of mobility , a concept that encapsulates the biggest leap in automotive technology since Henry Ford introduced assembly line production of horseless carriages over a century ago. Honda is planning to wow the CES 2017 audience on Thursday with a robotic electric commuter vehicle equipped with artificial intelligence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Sun tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC