Brian May: Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury 'Have A Lot In Common'

Speaking with the AP about Queen's upcoming North American tour with Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May said that Lambert and Freddie Mercury have "a lot in common." Lambert and the remaining members of Queen, May and drummer Roger Taylor, first teamed up in 2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured extensively since then.

Chicago, IL

