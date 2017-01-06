Brazil prosecutors charge Decal do Brasil executive Ferraz with corruption
Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday filed corruption charges against Decal do Brasil co-founder Mariano Marcondes Ferraz accusing him of bribing a former executive at state-run oil company Petrobras to win contracts for Ferraz's own firm. Federal prosecutors allege that Ferraz paid $868,450 to Petrobras' ex-director of refining and supply, Paulo Roberto Costa, to renew at inflated prices contracts Decal do Brasil had with Petrobras to provide tanking and docking services at the Port of Suape in northeastern Brazil.
