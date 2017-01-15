Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S with 5,000mAh battery launched in China: Price, specifications and features

After unveiling the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom and Zenfone AR smartphones at the CES 2017, Asus has quietly launched a new smartphone in China. Part of the Zenfone series, the Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S is essentially successor to the Zenfone Pegasus 3 smartphone which was launched last year.

