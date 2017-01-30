Ash Koosha: Acclaimed Iranian Musicia...

Ash Koosha: Acclaimed Iranian Musician on Being Newly Banned From U.S.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bar refugees and virtually everyone else from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya from traveling to the United States. Beyond a violation of human rights that flies in the face of the Constitution, the move ultimately shuts down artistic conversations that musicians, filmmakers and other creatives have been holding across the continents for years.

