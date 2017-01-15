$150K In Security Upgrades On Tap For Lawrencea
More than $150,000 in security upgrades are planned for the Lawrence County Courthouse. The Lawrence County Commission approved nearly $22,000 in architectural fees to plan for possible security upgrades including impact-resistant windows and doors, new walls and electronic door access controls.
