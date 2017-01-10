10 Big Ideas for Banking in 2017

Beware the 'Cargo Cult' of Performance Targets The phony-account scandal at Wells Fargo illustrates how sales quotas can incent bad behavior. Is your bank effectively mitigating the risk of 'managing to metrics'? Or could it be in danger of becoming a 'cargo cult'? Customer Data Is a Liability For years, there's been a lot of talk about personal information as an unalloyed asset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.