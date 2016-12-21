Underworld Blood Wars Soundtrack Review

Underworld Blood Wars Soundtrack Review

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ComingSoon.net

Another year, another installment in the unyielding Underworld film series. The fifth entry in the blockbuster horror-influenced franchise once more drags the immaculate Kate Beckinsale as the vampire "death dealer" Selene and once more pours her into that PVC body suit that she pointlessly - but thankfully - always wears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
News US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC