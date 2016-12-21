Trump Nominates Vincent Viola as Secretary of the Army
President-elect Donald J. Trump announced Monday that he intends to nominate former Virtu Financial Founder and Executive Chairman Vincent "Vinnie" Viola as Secretary of the Army. Trump said Viola, owner of the NHL Florida Panthers, is living proof of the American dream.
