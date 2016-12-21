Tips from Edmonds Goodwill to maximize end-of-year donations
The simple act of cleaning out your closets and donating to the Edmonds Goodwill store will help the organization help others with free job training and education programs. "Goodwill is so appreciative of our many donors in the community," said Arie Mahler, Donations Manger for Seattle Goodwill.
