This musical remix of the UK news in ...

This musical remix of the UK news in 2016 is hilariously brutal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

His latest video - published this morning on the Guardian - takes aim at former Prime Minister David Cameron, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and current Prime Minister Theresa May - all to the gloriously familiar beat of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air 's opening theme. "Cassetteboy vs Brexit" was shared this morning on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov 29 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
News US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC