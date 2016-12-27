This musical remix of the UK news in 2016 is hilariously brutal
His latest video - published this morning on the Guardian - takes aim at former Prime Minister David Cameron, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and current Prime Minister Theresa May - all to the gloriously familiar beat of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air 's opening theme. "Cassetteboy vs Brexit" was shared this morning on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC