Things That Were Originally Named Something Completely Different

We get to know certain characters and products by name and start calling them by that name from then on, forever referring to round oat cereal as Cheerios, frozen waffles as Eggos and cotton swabs as Q-Tips. This shows how important it is for a product to have a good brand name, but the name that sticks is often a later version of the original, such as Cheerioats losing the "at" and becoming Cheerios .

