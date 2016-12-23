Takeover of Longmont's UQM by Hong Ko...

Takeover of Longmont's UQM by Hong Kong firm hits snag

Friday Dec 23

The takeover of Longmont electronic vehicular propulsion systems maker UQM Technologies by Hong Kong's Hybrid Kinetic Group has hit a speed bump after shareholders voted down a proposal to move the $48 million deal along. UQM in June announced its intention to sell 58 percent of the company, 66.5 million shares, to HKG, a move that would help UQM better capture the Asian market.

Chicago, IL

