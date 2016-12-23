Takeover of Longmont's UQM by Hong Kong firm hits snag

The takeover of Longmont electronic vehicular propulsion systems maker UQM Technologies by Hong Kong's Hybrid Kinetic Group has hit a speed bump after shareholders voted down a proposal to move the $48 million deal along. UQM in June announced its intention to sell 58 percent of the company, 66.5 million shares, to HKG, a move that would help UQM better capture the Asian market.

