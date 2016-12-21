Putin orders expansion of Russia's naval base in Tartus, Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday ordered the expansion of the Russian naval base in the Syrian port city of Tartus, according to the Russian media . The expansion of the naval base comes days of the capture of the Syrian city of Aleppo by the Russian-backed Syrian forces.
