Panasonic Inflight Entertainment System Vulnerable To Attack
An inflight entertainment system from Panasonic Avionics used by many major airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Air France contains multiple vulnerabilities that allow attackers to control what passengers see and hear on their in-flight display, IOActive said in a disputed report Tuesday. Theoretically at least, the vulnerabilities could also give attackers a way to access other systems, including ones critical to the safe operation of an airplane, the security vendor said .
