Of gods and goddesses -- oh, and beer, of course
THE NAME of upcoming Fitchburg brewery River Styx Brewing is both a reference to a road in Ashburnham and an underground river in Greek mythology. The mythology theme continues into the names of the beers brewed by Scott and Jackie Cullen who hope to open up shop at 166 Boulder Drive next summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC