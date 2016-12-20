New Year's Day Doom: Death Cult proph...

New Year's Day Doom: Death Cult prophecy of January 1 APOCALYPSE

According to the cult known as The Sword of God Brotherhood the archangel Gabriel came to them and told them that everyone in the world except them was destined to go to "hellfire" as soon as the clocks tick over to the new year. They are reportedly part of an off-shoot of the white supremacist group The Covenant, the Sword, and the Arm of the Lord, which was started in 1971 in the US state of Michigan.

