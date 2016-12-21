Moby Reflects On '90s Beef With Aphex...

Moby Reflects On '90s Beef With Aphex Twin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Stereogum

It's weird to think that Moby and Aphex Twin are two artists who occupy the same planet, let alone come out of the same scene. But in the '90s, they both came out of the rave underground, and they even toured the United States together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov 29 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
News US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC