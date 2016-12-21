Making the Dance Floor Hotter Than July

Detroit techno, as one of its first practitioners, Derrick May, famously told the Face in 1988, was "like George Clinton and Kraftwerk are stuck on an elevator with only a sequencer to keep them company." But the DJoriented music that May and his Motor City cohort would take global in the late '80s, helping spawn today's club culture, was hardly the first time a Detroit musician would yoke deep soul and gleaming technology into something irresistibly danceable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.