Making the Dance Floor Hotter Than July
Detroit techno, as one of its first practitioners, Derrick May, famously told the Face in 1988, was "like George Clinton and Kraftwerk are stuck on an elevator with only a sequencer to keep them company." But the DJoriented music that May and his Motor City cohort would take global in the late '80s, helping spawn today's club culture, was hardly the first time a Detroit musician would yoke deep soul and gleaming technology into something irresistibly danceable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC