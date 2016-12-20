Magnetic Supersense Could Inspire Ultrasensitive Prosthetic Limbs
Researchers recently developed an electronic skin with tiny, cobalt microwires embedded in it. The tiny hairs allow the skin to sense the slightest sensations, which could pave the way for prosthetic limbs that allow the wearer to "feel" their way around.
