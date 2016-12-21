IRC collecting Christmas recyclables at dropoffs

Christmas lights, cardboard and gift boxes, gift wrap, plastic bags and film, old electronics and Christmas trees will be accepted for recycling at the Buckhorn Recycling and Compost Facility during regular business hours. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday people can drop off gift and cardboard boxes, wrapping paper and paper bags at the IRC location at the Logan Valley Mall.

