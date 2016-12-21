How this Nutley artist became New Jer...

How this Nutley artist became New Jersey's latest music pioneer

Nutley native Mike Volpe, better known as alternative hip-hop artist Clams Casino, has become one of the most coveted rhythm designers in America. Thumping electronic-dance influences are prominent in nearly all of 2016's ubiquitous hits, from Rihanna "Work," to Justin Bieber's "Sorry," to a list of jams from The Chainsmokers , the latest DJ group to explode on pop charts.

Chicago, IL

