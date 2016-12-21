High-risk child sex offender Darren Albert Jolly admits breach of ESO
A high-risk child sex offender who cut off his electronic monitoring tag and went on the run has today admitted breaching his release conditions for a 15th time. Darren Albert Jolly, 51, was found on State Highway 1 near Pegasus township, 25km north of Christchurch, late on Monday night.
