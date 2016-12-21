Gov't investigates Ram, Durango gearshifts for rollaway risk

The U.S. auto safety agency has opened an investigation into complaints that another 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park, a problem similar to the one being blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers Fiat Chrysler's top-selling vehicle, the Ram 1500 pickup, from the 2013 to 2016 model years, as well as the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.