Gov't investigates Fiat Chrysler shif...

Gov't investigates Fiat Chrysler shifters for rollaway risk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The U.S. auto safety agency has opened an investigation into complaints that another 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park, a problem similar to the one being blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers Fiat Chrysler's top-selling vehicle, the Ram 1500 pickup from the 2013 to 2016 model years, as well as the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov 29 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
News US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC