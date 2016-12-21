Gov't investigates Fiat Chrysler shifters for rollaway risk
The U.S. auto safety agency has opened an investigation into complaints that another 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park, a problem similar to the one being blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers Fiat Chrysler's top-selling vehicle, the Ram 1500 pickup from the 2013 to 2016 model years, as well as the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango.
